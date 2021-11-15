Major General Gregg Martin speaks on mental health, the military and living with bipolar disorder

November is men’s health awareness month, often referred to as “no-shave-November,” which raises awareness of prostate and testicular cancers. This month also broadly acknowledges men’s mental health and suicide prevention. Within the last few years, men’s mental health has been receiving more attention, especially on social media such as Instagram and Facebook. The mental health of men is often disregarded or ignored, due to traditional and societal norms or forced gender roles. In this article I will discuss traditional masculinity, as well as where I believe those ideals are transitioning and look at the ‘new’ modern man. I also want to talk a little bit about how traditional ideas of masculinity can negatively impact young boys’ development and emotional education.
Comments / 0