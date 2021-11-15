Major General Gregg Martin speaks on mental health, the military and living with bipolar disorder

Every 40 seconds a life is lost to suicide. Chelsea Stout, founder of Endure Life, lost both her childhood best friend and her brother to suicide before the age of 25. “I thought I was the only one suffering. Even the people affected by the same suicide refused to talk about it. It was as if the person I was mourning had never existed to them,” Stout said. “This reaction – or lack of a reaction – from those I relied on meant I never had a safe place to open up.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO