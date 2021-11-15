ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Letter: Not buying argument against vax mandate

By John Stoddard
 4 days ago

Regarding Red Jahncke’s op-ed, “Biden mandate ignores COVID-19 science.”. It is wonderful that Pfizer’s antiviral pill is on the way, but it’s “not yet” widely available. Until then, common sense says continue vaccinations. Red, a Republican, wrote that a mandate’s implied purpose is protecting vaccinated people from unvaccinated people.”...

Bismarck Tribune

Letter: Biden mandates are extreme overreach

In the last few weeks, we have seen the alarming measures the Biden administration is willing to take to interfere with the rights of states, businesses, and individuals to make decisions about their health and the health of their employees. The president’s executive order, as well as the subsequent OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) vaccine mandates, are an extreme overreach of unprecedented power. When we convened the 2021 special session last week, addressing this overreach was a major goal for Republicans. We spent weeks getting input from citizens, businesses and the health care industry to put together a bill that would protect our citizens, while also ensuring we didn’t put businesses and hospitals in a catch-22. As prime sponsor of the bill, I feel it’s important for the public to understand what it does and does not do, and the reasoning behind it.
U.S. POLITICS
audacy.com

10 states sue Biden over vax mandates for health workers

Earlier this month, an emergency regulation requiring all health care workers in the country to get COVID-19 vaccines was issued. Now, a group of 10 states is taking the issue to federal court. CBS News reported that the states challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine rule for health care workers are:...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

McCaughey: New vax science shows mandates unwise

New scientific findings in the prestigious Lancet Infectious Diseases journal blow a hole in the argument that workers need to get vaccinated to protect those around them. The findings prove the foolishness of forcing police and other public employees to get jabbed or lose their pay. And President Joe Biden should retract his order to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to compel large employers to mandate vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

Biden’s vax mandate is wrong, illegal and pointless

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers finally landed Thursday, just short of two months after he announced it. Policy-wise, it’s wrong. Legally, it’s suspect. Politically, it will wind up pleasing no one. COVID is clearly in retreat across America, with deaths and hospitalizations dropping even as new, highly...
POTUS
The Newport Daily News

OPINION/LETTER: The reason for vaccine mandates

You and your employees are mandated to be vaccinated to defend the American people against an invader which has killed over 800,000 Americans. Just like you are mandated to register for the draft to be available to defend America against human attackers, so you are mandated to be vaccinated to protect yourself and your fellow Americans against an invading disease.
NEWPORT, RI
Hutch Post

Kobach: Cases against vax mandates should be consolidated soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach is helping one of his clients, the Alliance for Free Citizens challenge the Biden administration's vaccine mandates, according to an announcement from the group last week. Kobach believes there are several grounds where this is federal overreach. "It's found pretty...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Arizona Capitol Times

Feds want anonymous vax mandate challenger unmasked

Attorneys for the federal government are making a last-minute effort to unmask a federal employee who wants to challenge the president’s vaccine mandate but does not want to reveal his identity. Joseph DeMott, a lawyer with the Department of Justice, is asking U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi to deny...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insurance Journal

Southern Lawmakers Move to Blunt Vax Mandate

Lawmakers in Alabama and Tennessee have taken steps to block or limit some COVID-19 safety measures, including mask and vaccine mandates for workers and students. In Alabama, the Legislature last week approved a measure to prevent companies from firing workers who claim a religious or medical exemption. Republicans said they were responding to an outcry from unvaccinated constituents afraid of losing their jobs because of the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate on federal contractors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NRVNews

Vaccine Mandate for Medicare and Medicaid Providers

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today issued the following statement after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released details of its vaccine mandate rule for facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid:. “Rural health care systems already have trouble recruiting and retaining workers. The vaccine mandate rolled out today by President...
U.S. POLITICS
Milton Daily Standard

Evangelical will comply with federal vax mandate

LEWISBURG - Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker issued a statement Friday morning regarding the hospital's intent to comply with a recent mandate employee vaccinations. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is mandating eligible employees at Medicare- and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities be vaccinated by Jan. 4. Aucker...
HEALTH
The Independent

POLITICS

