Montebello, CA

Monick Garcia: Woman missing from Granada Hills found as 'Jane Doe' patient in SoCal hospital

 2 days ago

A woman who went missing from a Granada Hills care facility for 10 days has been found as an unidentified patient at a Montebello hospital, her family says.

Monick Garcia, who has the mental capacity of a child because of a brain injury, walked away from the Caresource facility on Nov. 4 and had not been seen since then.

Her family issued a frantic plea for help on Eyewitness News Sunday night.

"Please help me find her," said Garcia's mother, Gail Zamora. "Please. I'm asking everybody to help me find my daughter."

Garcia, 36, was struck by a train about a year ago and left with a brain injury that made it difficult for her to communicate and required daily medication, her family said.

Family members are asking for the public's help finding Monick Garcia, a mentally disabled woman who disappeared from a Granada Hills facility 10 days ago.

She went missing without a cellphone, money or medications.

After her story aired on ABC7 Sunday night, a nurse at Beverly Hospital in Montebello recognized the picture of a patient they had listed as Jane Doe. The nurse called the Caresource facility and confirmed it was Garcia.

It's not immediately clear how Garcia got from Granada Hills to Montebello, but the family was told she arrived at the hospital the day after she walked away from Caresource.

Los Angeles police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Comments / 5

Diane Warren
2d ago

I am so sorry your family had to go through this terrible ordeal because of the care home that was supposed to be taking care of her. All the prayers that were sent out kept her safe in the hospital until you found her

Reply
2
 

