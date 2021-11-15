Best Delta-8 THC Brands in 2021 – Top D8 Companies to Buy THC Gummies, Hemp Flowers, Vape Cartridges & Weed Online | D8 Stores Near Me

Cannabis has been consumed for centuries, but only recently have we been able to properly understand the compounds that work together to provide various experiences which include the medical benefits we appreciate today. Cannabinoids, also known as phytocannabinoids, are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant and many others such as piper nigrum (black pepper) and cacao. With delta-8 THC becoming widely available in CBD stores around the country, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is returning to the forefront of the medical marijuana conversation. Both Delta-8 and delta-9 are forms of THC, but when people are talking about THC in general, they are referring to delta-9. Delta- 8 THC is a minor cannabinoid that is produced naturally by the cannabis plant in insignificant amounts. It has become popular because of its similarity to delta-9 THC, the cannabinoid that provides the psychoactive effect or “high” that cannabis is known for. However, for all the similarities, there are still major differences between delta-9 and delta-8 THC.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO