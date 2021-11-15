ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Oven-Fried Chicken Recipe: This 4-Ingredient Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe Is Super Easy to Make

By 1288 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crispy, buttery and garlicy, this easy oven-fried chicken recipe will make your family smile. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce,...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chickens#Crispy Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Oven Fried Chicken#French
Simply Recipes

Easy, Last Minute Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

When it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes, the more the merrier! But finding the time to prepare all the good stuff that supports the show becomes daunting as the holiday draws near. Don’t get discouraged! With twists on traditional favorites, time saving tips, and recipes that use fewer ingredients, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
WTVR-TV

Two-time award winning Lemon Pound Cake with Lemon Icing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Iced Lemon Pound Cake is on the menu today on Virginia This Morning. Robin Crouch joins us live to share “Memaw’s Lemon Pound Cake with Lemon Icing. This recipe won 1st Place at the Chesterfield County Fair and 2nd Place at the VA Egg Council’s “My Mom’s Best Recipe (Using Eggs) Contest this year! Congratulations Robin!
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
wsmag.net

Recipe for Arkansas Possum Pie

The star of your next spread can be hidden away in the refrigerator for a surprise delight for your guests. It’s topped with chocolate syrup and chopped pecans, and your loved ones just may vote it to be their favorite dish. It’s an Arkansas Possum Pie, made with three delicious...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

BEST THANKSGIVING SALAD

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Thanksgiving Salad from Wanderlust and Wellness. Our other featured recipes include: Warm Skillet S'mores Dip from 3 Boys and a Dog, Creamy Spaghetti from Homemade on a Weeknight and Melissa is sharing her recipe for Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes.
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy