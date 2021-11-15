Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City's downtowns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Only two parts remain to the 15-part series The Decades from Hutch Post. This Sunday, explore the 2000s. A combination of holding your breath and wild celebration are a part of the rollover to Y2K. Police guard banks and many watch to see if their computers will function. Once everything settled down, there was a lot of news in the 2000s, including 9/11, the Hutchinson gas explosions, and a scandal in the sheriff’s department. Efforts begin to save one of the city’s historic buildings, HutchCC and HHS get a beautiful new home for football and track, and one of the more high-profile trials begins when Max Ary is indicted. There's a new home for Eagle Communications and a major highway project begins.
