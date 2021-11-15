ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City's downtowns

 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting. A 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although...

Hutch Post

Survey being conducted for Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair wants to know what you think of the fair and how they can make your experience more enjoyable. The fair has started a survey that was e-mailed out to patrons. “We want to make sure in planning for this year, in getting some...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Four-way stop going in near new 43rd bridge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For those who use the 43rd Street intersection at the new bridge, you're now going to have to stop at the corner of Old K-61 and 43rd. "Due to the sight distance issue when stopped on Old K61 and looking east towards the newly constructed bridge a 4-way stop will be installed," said Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Jobless rate stays steady

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The October unemployment rate for Reno County held steady at 3.5%. The jobless rate in 2020 was at 4.1%. The jobless rate in Hutchinson increased by a fraction from 3.6% to 3.7%. There were 1,042 county residents out of work with 702 of them in Hutchinson. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

AAA: Gas prices slipping lower in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices are getting slightly lower ahead of Thanksgiving travel. "We've fallen a couple of cents in the past week," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The current average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.08." Reno County is below average. "Reno County, today, is at $3.05...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Series of earthquakes continue in north-central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY—A series of earthquakes continues to shake north central Kansas. Just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake measuring a magnitude 3.0 hit three miles west of Gypsum. The Kansas Geological Survey reported a 2.9 magnitude quake in the same area Wednesday morning and a smaller...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

The Decades: Only 2 parts left

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Only two parts remain to the 15-part series The Decades from Hutch Post. This Sunday, explore the 2000s. A combination of holding your breath and wild celebration are a part of the rollover to Y2K. Police guard banks and many watch to see if their computers will function. Once everything settled down, there was a lot of news in the 2000s, including 9/11, the Hutchinson gas explosions, and a scandal in the sheriff’s department. Efforts begin to save one of the city’s historic buildings, HutchCC and HHS get a beautiful new home for football and track, and one of the more high-profile trials begins when Max Ary is indicted. There's a new home for Eagle Communications and a major highway project begins.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Schmidt: OSHA mandate case that will continue is one Kansas already joined

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The case Kansas is involved in regarding the OSHA vaccine mandate is the one that will go forward, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. "This will be one of those cases that, looking back on it, will appear in a civil procedure book at some point in law school because of all the strange procedural machinations," Schmidt said. "Here's the bottom line. We filed a case in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. These types of cases you file directly in the appeals court, which is unusual. We joined with another group of states and that case has been on file now for a couple of weeks and is moving along. Slowly, but it's moving."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

City still waiting on Woodie Seat project word

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson doesn't yet know if its application for a roundabout project to replace bridges on the Woodie Seat Freeway is going to be allowed. "We're waiting on that," said City Manager Jeff Cantrell. "I'm expecting to get that any day now. It's something that, we're excited to hear the results on it. We haven't heard any bad news, but at the same time, we haven't heard anything officially affirming it."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Man sentenced for threatening Kansas City-area congressman

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man who threatened two Democratic U.S. congressmen was sentenced Tuesday to 2.5 years in federal prison. Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Missouri was sentenced for threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Kansas City and Rep. Steven Cohen of Tennessee. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Applications open for coveted Kansas big game permits

PRATT — Local chapters of nonprofit organizations based or operating in Kansas — that actively promote wildlife conservation and the hunting and fishing heritage — have a special opportunity waiting for them with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Commission, according to a media release from the agency. The...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. he latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
