Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City's downtowns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The case Kansas is involved in regarding the OSHA vaccine mandate is the one that will go forward, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. "This will be one of those cases that, looking back on it, will appear in a civil procedure book at some point in law school because of all the strange procedural machinations," Schmidt said. "Here's the bottom line. We filed a case in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. These types of cases you file directly in the appeals court, which is unusual. We joined with another group of states and that case has been on file now for a couple of weeks and is moving along. Slowly, but it's moving."

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO