Mental Health

Major General Gregg Martin speaks on mental health, the military and living with bipolar disorder

delawarepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the full article, click here. Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss his experience...

www.delawarepublic.org

Harvard Health

Baby teeth may be window to child’s risk of mental health disorders

The thickness of growth marks in primary (or “baby”) teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The results of this study were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers believe the findings...
Newswise

Tulane expert describes challenges of treating mental health in military veterans

Tulane University veteran’s health expert Dr. Greg Stewart is available to speak about the hurdles veterans face in receiving quality mental health care and the difficult challenge in finding these wounded warriors suffering from invisible wounds. Stewart is the medical director for the Tulane University Center for Brain Health, whose central mission is to provide care for military veterans regardless of discharge status.
ohio.edu

Mental health advocate to speak on suicide awareness

Every 40 seconds a life is lost to suicide. Chelsea Stout, founder of Endure Life, lost both her childhood best friend and her brother to suicide before the age of 25. “I thought I was the only one suffering. Even the people affected by the same suicide refused to talk about it. It was as if the person I was mourning had never existed to them,” Stout said. “This reaction – or lack of a reaction – from those I relied on meant I never had a safe place to open up.”
furman.edu

Elevating the mental health conversation

Furman University Board of Trustees member David Trone, U.S. Representative (D-District 6) from Maryland, is in the news for introducing a bipartisan bill aimed at establishing a national commission to study mental health concerns at institutions of higher education. The commission would provide an environmental audit of the institutional policies and services available to students, said Laurel Stine, senior vice president of public policy at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
foxbaltimore.com

Pediatric Mental Health Crisis

(WBFF) — The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declare a National State of Emergency for children’s mental health. Gabrielle A. Carlson, MD is the President of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She shares the challenges kids and teens currently faced.
Inverse

There's a complex link between mental health and where you choose to live

New research suggests there’s a link between genetic risk for psychiatric disorders and the likelihood of living in a city. Previous studies argue that the stress of living in a city, along with exposure to elements like pollution, is a risk factor for mental health conditions like schizophrenia. Cities are typically associated with higher rates of mental health problems — the why, however, is up for debate.
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Republic

SolanoConnex mental health resource tool goes live

FAIRFIELD — The new mental health resource web app is up and ready for use. The county reported Wednesday that SolanoConnex can be accessed by going to https://SolanoConnex.org on a smartphone, computer, tablet or any device with internet access. The resource is free. Mental health navigators are available by text,...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Senate unveils major mental health bill

LEADERS IN THE Massachusetts Senate on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive mental health bill, which would set a floor for the rates insurers must pay for mental health services, address the emergency department boarding crisis, and require insurers to cover more mental health services, including an annual wellness exam. “We believe...
ocolly.com

Representation: OSU’s Miss American Indian speaks about mental health

Miss American Indian OSU was crowned Oct. 23, and this year’s winner has made steps in helping the Native American community throughout her life. Kaitlyn Pinkerton has been a goodwill ambassador for the Cherokee Nation in the past, where she has gotten to go to sing with the Cherokee National Youth Choir in the White House and The National Museum of the American Indian. Through this, she has been able to spread the culture and history of her tribe.
uisjournal.com

The Effects of a Pandemic on Mental Health

If you are feeling nervous, sad or await doom and gloom around the corner, It is not your fault. The pandemic has taken a mental health toll for all of us, said Bethany Bilyeu, Executive Director of Student Support Services. COVID-19 not only affected people’s bodies, but also caused a mental or psychic injury for many, Bilyeu said.
NBC4 Columbus

Mental health treatment for veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Promising news for Ohio’s veterans who battle mental health issues. A new program aims to make treatment available across the state. It was offered through a pilot program at OSU Wexner Medical Center called “Veterans Now.” That program was suddenly paused after the doctor in charge was mysteriously put on leave and it fizzled […]
dakotastudent.com

Masculinity and Mental Health

November is men’s health awareness month, often referred to as “no-shave-November,” which raises awareness of prostate and testicular cancers. This month also broadly acknowledges men’s mental health and suicide prevention. Within the last few years, men’s mental health has been receiving more attention, especially on social media such as Instagram and Facebook. The mental health of men is often disregarded or ignored, due to traditional and societal norms or forced gender roles. In this article I will discuss traditional masculinity, as well as where I believe those ideals are transitioning and look at the ‘new’ modern man. I also want to talk a little bit about how traditional ideas of masculinity can negatively impact young boys’ development and emotional education.
cpr.org

An ongoing mental health emergency for Colorado kids needs to be met with a major infusion of funding, experts say

Jim Wiegand knows how difficult it can be for young people in Colorado to get mental health treatment. “We keep hearing about gaps in mental health services in the state. I don't see them as gaps. I see them as black holes,” the dad from Jefferson County said. “Systems are just failing the families and kiddos over and over again.”
