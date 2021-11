The next round of monthly Child Tax Credit payments is scheduled to go into the bank accounts of tens of millions of families today. Last month, more than 61 million children benefited from the payment and over $15 billion was sent to families according to the Treasury Department. Eligible households have received a total of more than $61 billion since the first payment in July. Most parents automatically qualify for up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each ages 6 to 17. The IRS is scheduled to send out the final payment next month.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO