ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy's 5-Star lawmakers oppose sale of Leonardo units to Franco-German KNDS

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuZy2_0cxPQr3200

ROME (Reuters) - Italian lawmakers from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement on Monday urged state-controlled defence group Leonardo to avoid selling two units to Franco-German consortium KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS).

KNDS is interested in buying Leonardo’s OTO Melara and Wass units, an Italian political source said on Friday, adding the government wanted to play a key role in the negotiations.

“We learn with concern that Leonardo has put the activities and plants of Oto Melara and Wass up for sale, with the high risk that they will end up with a Franco-German group,” several 5-Star lawmakers said in a statement.

“This is a prospect that we oppose because we are against the idea of our country selling off strategic companies abroad, which should instead remain public and under state control”.

OTO Melara and Wass, which make naval guns and torpedoes respectively, employ more than 1,500 workers at four Italian plants.

According to a separate government source, Rome is seeking a solution that preserves its national interests while leaving the doors open to international cooperation.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is also in the running to buy the two Leonardo units, sources have told Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
internationalinvestment.net

Franco-German financial group in advanced talks to buy Paris-based Quilvest Banque Privee

Franco-German independent financial group ODDO BHF is in advanced negotiations to buy Paris-based Quilvest Banque Privee, which manages around $2.3bn) in assets, the companies said in a statement on 18 November. The takeover talks for Quilvest Banque Privee come as the private banking sector's smaller players seek mergers or acquisitions...
BUSINESS
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Franco German#Italian#Knds#Fincantieri
KHON2

Turkey, Spain discuss sale of aircraft carrier, submarine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that his country hopes to increase defense cooperation with NATO ally Spain through the purchase of a second aircraft carrier and possibly a submarine. Erdogan said Turkey and Spain had already cooperated on the construction of a Spanish assault...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italian govt wants a say on sale of Leonardo's OTO Melara, Wass - source

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government is following closely talks over the sale of Leonardo’s OTO Melara and Wass units and wants to have a say on the negotiations, a political source involved in the discussions said on Friday. Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday that Franco-German KMW+Nexter Defence...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
houstonianonline.com

Italy allows German aid ship with 800 migrants to dock in Sicily

After days at sea, a German ship with 800 migrants on board was granted permission to dock in Italy. The Italian company Sea-Eye has announced that the Italian authorities are allowing the ship of the relief agency Sea-Eye to enter the port of Trapani in northwestern Sicily. on Twitter. The...
EUROPE
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world's third-largest economy Friday as he looks to shore up the country's patchy pandemic recovery. The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis struck last year, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said. The vast spending plans are expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day and reportedly include cash and coupon handouts to families with children under 18 who meet an income cap, as well as pay rises for nurses and careworkers. It comes after Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter as leaders struggled to overcome virus surges by imposing containment measures in Tokyo and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy