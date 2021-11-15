ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback Track: 11-15-21

By Fife
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalmer wanted this song to be a duet with Chaka Khan and recorded it with her. Her label, Warner Brothers Records, would not allow her voice to be used on the record, so he had to erase her part and re-record her high notes before releasing it. Chaka Khan did appear...

wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
rtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 11/15/21

Last Song: “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” by Diana Ross from the album Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1981) If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
The Independent

Album reviews: Snoop Dogg – Algorithm, and Silk Sonic – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Snoop Dogg – Algorithm âââââ“What is a algorithm?” Snoop Dogg asks in the intro of his new album. A robotic voice answers with the dictionary definition. It’s a red herring, designed to make you expect something cold and clinical. What follows, in fact, is a rambunctious party at which Snoop embraces his role as benevolent hip-hop godfather – “the host with the most” – celebrating with Def Jam artists past, present and future.Algorithm, the 50-year-old’s second full-length project this year, arrives after his appointment as Def Jam’s executive creative and strategic consultant. He’s clearly taking the role seriously. Algorithm rolls...
Steve Winwood
Chaka Khan
101 WIXX

Get the (Anniversary) Party Started: Pink’s ‘Missundaztood’ turns 20

Twenty years ago Saturday, Missundazstood, the album that made Pink a star, was released. Pink’s main collaborator on the record, Linda Perry, says it’s now a pop classic because the songs were “raw and honest” — a result of her and Pink going on a “journey of trust” together. Pink...
101 WIXX

Hear a snippet of the song Ariana Grande sings in ﻿’Don’t Look Up’

﻿Ariana Grande ﻿plays pop star Riley Bina in Netflix’s apocalyptic dark comedy Don’t Look Up, ﻿and a snippet of the song she performs in the movie has finally been released. After two astronomers discover a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth, they task Riley to write a song about it after...
twincitiesmedia.net

Cool Shows Next Week 11/15 – 11/21

Moving like a chess player, OHGEESY maneuvers through hip-hop with clear intention, knowing exactly where he wants to go and how he’ll get there. During his childhood, the Los Angeles-born Mexican American immediately gravitated to hip-hop. His uncle possessed an impressive CD collection, boasting classics by everyone from UGK and Juicy J to L.A. legends like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. In third grade, he even copied rap lyrics into his notebooks, predicting his fate. In 2017, he co-founded Shoreline Mafia. Within three years, the group picked up three platinum singles (“Bands,” “Nun Major,” and “Musty”) and two gold singles (“Whuss The Deal” and “Bottle Service”), gathered billions of streams, sold out one show after another, and earned acclaim from Pitchfork, The FADER, Forbes, The Washington Post, and Noisey, to name a few. By the dawn of the global pandemic, OHGEESY’s life had changed forever. He became a father, focused on “getting healthy” and he recorded more than ever before. Now, OHGEESY asserts himself as an impactful and inimitable solo presence on the mic. His deft wordplay, head-nodding hooks, and undeniable swagger fuel his 2021 full-length debut GEEZYWORLD kickstarted by the first single “Get Fly” [feat. DaBaby].
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran teaming with Pokémon GO for special performance

If you’re an Ed Sheeran fan, you probably know that he’s a huge Pokémon fan. Now, he’s going to live his dream by actually appearing in the game. Ed’s teaming with Pokémon GO for a special performance that will be accessible through the game. The performance video will be available to view from November 22 at 2 p.m. ET through November 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Ed will be performing some of his biggest hits and his new songs, like “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”
Variety

Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey and More to Be Honored at Variety’s Hitmakers Event

Variety is pleased to announce the honorees for its fifth annual Hitmakers celebration. The Dec. 2 issue recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Hitmakers culminates in an invitation-only brunch held on Saturday, Dec. 4, presented by Peacock and the streamer’s Emmy-nominated comedy series “Girls5eva.” At the brunch, the cast and creator of “Girls5eva” will help MC the event with videos made exclusively for the celebration. Amazon Music will host the red carpet pre-show and awards presentation with Variety, and present the Rising Star of the...
