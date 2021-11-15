ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1:45 Feel Good Stories: 105-Year-Old Runner Breaks Record / Cat Amazingly Returns / Real-Life Forrest Gump

By Corey Carter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. A 105-year-old runner named Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins set a world record in her age group last week for the 100-meter dash. She did it in 1 minute and 3 seconds, and was a little upset afterward. She was hoping to break a minute. 2....

101 WIXX

1:45 Feel Good Stories: Cat’s Head Rescued From Dog Food Can / Woman In Labor Gets Married

1. Firefighters in Turkey rescued a cat that got its entire head stuck in a can of dog food. They had to cut the can to get it off, but the cat’s okay. 2. A woman in Boston thought she went into labor five weeks early, and freaked out because she wanted to be married before the baby came. She and her boyfriend were supposed to get married at city hall that DAY, but had to rush to the hospital instead. So one of the doctors helped them out.
The Independent

Police appeal for help finding woman who entered Bronx Zoo lion enclosure waving bunches of roses and throwing $100 bills in air

Police are appealing for help locating a woman who visited New York’s Bronx Zoo, climbed over the barrier surrounding the lion enclosure and began declaring her love for the animals while tossing $100 bills into the air last week, according to witnesses.Police on Friday appealed to the public for help in finding the woman, according to the Associated Press.NBC News reports that the incident happened at approximately 4pm on Thursday, with the woman exclaiming: “King, I love you, I came back for you!”A statement from the zoo says that “staff were notified that a woman had stepped over a public...
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
HuffingtonPost

Ciara's Toddler Steals The Show At White House To Promote Vaccines For Kids

Ciara took to the White House briefing room podium to promote COVID-19 vaccines for children — but her 1-year-old son Win hilariously had other plans. The “Level Up” singer visited the White House Wednesday with her three children for vaccine discussions and held an impromptu session with reporters, CBS News chief White House correspondent tweeted.
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
InspireMore

‘I rushed down the street. ‘Ma’am?’ She turned with tears streaming from behind her sunglasses.’: Man shares touching act of kindness for old woman after husband dies

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Since 2011, I’ve seen an older couple walking the neighborhood every morning and evening. They had matching windbreaker outfits, large white new balance sneakers, and a stick in hand.
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Puffy Face Mysteriously Gone, Actor Looks Like Normal Self One Month After Rumored Plastic Surgery Nightmare

Tom Cruise is back to normal, one month after he sparked plastic surgery rumors by stepping out with a larger, more round, and puffy face. The 59-year-old actor's swollen and unrecognizable face now appears to be mysteriously gone. Cruise was recently spotted filming scenes in Duxford, England, for the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and his transformation back to his regular self was hard to ignore.
People

105-Year-Old Julia Hawkins Sets World Record for Age Group in 100-Meter Run: 'It Was Wonderful'

The speedy 105-year-old known as the "Hurricane" ran 100 meters with a time of 1:02:95 at the Louisiana Senior Games in front of her adoring friends and family. With the feat, Hawkins set a new world record by becoming the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set a track and field world record and establish an age 105 and older category, according to the National Senior Games.
k100country.com

Old Dominion Share Their “Feelings” On Good Morning America

Did you catch Old Dominion on Good Morning America last week?. Prior to the 55th Annual CMA Awards where the guys took home Vocal Group Of The Year for the 4th consecutive time, Matthew, Trevor, Whit, Geoff & Brad stopped by GMA to talk about their new album, Time, Tequila & Therapy and perform the song that inspired the title – “No Hard Feelings”
parentherald.com

Teenager Warns of Hair Makeover Mistake That Sent Her to the Emergency Room

A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
