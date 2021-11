Kandahar Hospital Reports Increased Child Malnutrition Cases

An NHS surgeon who spent months apart from his family treating patients on the Covid frontline has died after contracting the virus himself. Dr Irfan Halim collapsed on shift and was in intensive care for nine weeks before his death last weekend, his family said. He spent his last moments in his wife’s arms. She believes he contracted Covid at work. The 45-year-old treated more than 250,000 patients over a 25-year career with the NHS.At the height of the first wave, Dr Halim isolated from his wife and four young children to keep them safe.A colleague at Swindon hospital described...

