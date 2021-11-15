ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labor leader, council member convicted in corruption trial

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHMUu_0cxPOINh00

A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a city council member were found guilty of conspiracy charges Monday in a corruption trial.

Prosecutors said John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.

Their convictions follow a lengthy FBI investigation of activities within the chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that Dougherty leads, but will not mark the end of Dougherty's legal woes.

Dougherty, the business manager of the Philadelphia-area IBEW Local 98 and the business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, still faces at least one more federal trial based on charges in the sweeping 2019 indictment.

Dougherty was convicted of eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services wire fraud, while Henon was convicted of 10 counts, including conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Dougherty was acquitted of three fraud counts and Henon of eight fraud and bribery counts.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams called the verdict “a strong message to the political power players of this city and any city that the citizens of Philadelphia will not tolerate public corruption as business as usual."

Jurors deliberated for several days last week before announcing a verdict Monday afternoon. The defendants' sentencing was scheduled for February.

Dougherty, speaking briefly with reporters as he left the courthouse, didn't comment directly on the verdict.

“We’re going to go back and regroup. I’m going to take my time, meet with my lawyers, and we’re going to meet with the heads of the unions, and we’ll regroup,” he said.

Henon didn't offer any comment as he left; messages were left with attorneys for both defendants.

Federal prosecutors argued that Dougherty kept Henon on the payroll in a $70,000-a-year, no-show job.

“All Henon had to do to keep those benefits flowing to him (was) to use his official duties to please John Dougherty,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Defense lawyers insisted that there had been no undue influence and argued that the city allows council members to hold outside jobs. The defense also questioned how it was a crime for union supporter Henon to side with Dougherty and the building trades workers he was elected to represent.

“If you know that the person you’re supposedly bribing is already going to do what you want, then there is no bribe,” Dougherty attorney Henry Hockeimer Jr. said in his closing argument last week.

Williams said there was no problem with council members having outside jobs, but Henon's salary was “a bribe in disguise."

Dougherty, a major force in Pennsylvania politics, has steered more than $30 million over the years to mostly Democratic candidates, and his brother sits on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Prosecutors over four weeks of testimony tried to show that Dougherty used Henon to press Comcast Corp. to steer $2 million worth of electrical work to a friend during cable contract talks with the city, to shut down the non-union installation of MRI machines at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and to investigate a towing company that seized Dougherty’s car.

Hockeimer called Dougherty an older-brother figure to Henon and defended his client’s “bombastic” style. He scoffed at allegations that the salary and Philadelphia Eagles tickets he passed on to Henon amounted to bribes.

Dougherty still faces a second trial on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

A spokesperson for Local 98 said Dougherty wouldn't be stepping down.

“John Dougherty has led this wonderful union for 30 years and until an appeal process is completed, he will continue to lead this union,” Frank Keel told the Inquirer.

———

This story has been corrected to correct Henon's conviction on 10 rather than nine counts.

Comments / 0

Related
enewspf.com

Former Muncie Mayor Convicted and Sentenced on Corruption Charges

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A former mayor of Muncie, Indiana, who was indicted in November 2019, was convicted and sentenced to 1 year in prison for accepting $5,000 in cash in exchange for steering city construction work to a contractor. This conviction and sentence are part of a lengthy investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation into corruption in Muncie associated with public works projects.
MUNCIE, IN
WHYY

Bobby Henon quietly returns to City Council after his conviction in bribery trial

Three days after a federal jury convicted him of bribery and conspiracy, City Councilmember Bobby Henon participated in his first legislative session in more than a month. But over the course of the roughly two-hour meeting on Thursday, there was not a single mention of Monday’s high-profile verdict, which also saw a jury convict powerful labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Doughtery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillytrib.com

Dougherty, Henon conviction a blow against corruption

A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a City Council member were found guilty of conspiracy charges Monday in a corruption trial that will have a significant impact on local politics. Prosecutors said labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept Councilmember Bobby Henon on the payroll to help his union keep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WMBB

FBI leader who supervised corruption investigation is promoted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The second top leader who oversaw the Lynn Haven corruption investigation is moving on. Rachel Rojas was promoted to assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Rojas was serving as the special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida.  As part of her work, Rojas took up an investigation […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
abc17news.com

Feds: 2 members of extremist Jewish sect convicted

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two leaders of an extremist Jewish sect have been convicted in White Plains federal court of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the verdict was returned Wednesday against Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner. Williams says the verdict came after jurors saw evidence related to the men brazenly kidnapping two children from their mother to return a 14-year-old girl to an illegal sexual relationship with an adult man. Prosecutors say Helbrans and Rosner are U.S. citizens and senior leaders of Lev Tahor, an extremist Jewish sect.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
Person
Bobby Henon
cbslocal.com

Trial Of Labor Union Leader John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Delayed After Juror Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of labor union leader John Doughtery and councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed due to a COVID-19 exposure among jurors, according to the judge presiding in the case. Eyewitness News learned one juror was excused mid-Monday afternoon because the juror was exposed to the virus and has since tested positive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Philadelphia City Council#Bribery#Labor#Fbi#Ibew Local 98#The Philadelphia Inquirer
CBS Atlanta

Stonecrest Resident, State Lawmaker Respond To Federal Charges Against Mayor

STONECREST, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Allegations that Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary stole COVID-19 relief funds are now playing out in federal court. A bookkeeper is also facing charges in the case. Residents and a state lawmaker say red flags regarding the situation were there from the beginning. Several Stonecrest residents, including Faye Coffield, have said the federal charges against Lary come as no surprise. “We were going to do business with him when he was in charge of one of our arts establishments. We had problems with him then,” she recalled while reflecting on a time before the city was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Drug investigation leads to 18 convictions of gang members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 20 people have been sentenced in a multi-year drug investigation targeting gang members in North Carolina, according to federal prosecutors. During a news conference Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina described a gang-related heroin/fentanyl conspiracy. The investigation, dubbed Operation Tiny Toons, began in 2017 […]
WILMINGTON, NC
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
115K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy