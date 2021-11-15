ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Thoughtworks Reports Strong Q3 Results, Offers Guidance

By Richika Biyani
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal technology consultancy Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS) reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market opened on Monday. Headquartered in...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Post-Zillow, Offerpad Posts Strong Q3 Results On Strength of ‘Ground Game’

After the demise of Zillow’s iBuying service, real estate observers were anxious to hear from other players in the industry, with many positing that the entire iBuyer model might be in jeopardy. One of those players, relative newcomer Offerpad, announced its Q3 earnings last week—to the disappointment of anyone praying for the downfall of iBuying.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Workday acquires VNDLY for $510 million, reports strong Q3

Workday said it will acquire VNDLY, a cloud contractor and vendor management provider, for $510 million in cash. With the move, Workday is aiming to meld optimization tools for both internal and external salaried, hourly, contingent and outsourced workers. Workday said it was aiming to support talent management, costs, planning and compliance in a holistic approach.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Design#Stocks#Thoughtworks Reports#Thoughtworks Holding#Twks#Ebitda#Tipranks
smarteranalyst.com

The Children’s Place Q3 Results Outperform; Shares Jump 6.6%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) jumped 6.6% to close at $111.41 on November 18 after the company’s third-quarter results outperformed expectations for both its top and bottom lines.PLCE is the largest American children’s specialty apparel retailer, and its shares have gained a whopping 176% over the past year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Kohl’s Jumps 10.6% on Outstanding Q3 Results

Shares of department store retail chain operator Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) jumped 10.6% on Thursday to close at $62.48 after the company reported outstanding financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Based out of Wisconsin, Kohl’s stores offer apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products, among others. Q3 Results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Phunware Provides 2022 Guidance, Plans to Revise Investment Policy

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) expects to report revenues of about $25 million in 2022 and plans to revise its corporate investment policy. Following the news, shares of the company declined 6.1% on Thursday. The stock further declined 3.4% in Friday’s early trading session. The company engages in the development of a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Williams-Sonoma Falls Despite Upbeat Q3 Results

Shares of home products retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) dropped 7.7% in Thursday’s extended trading session and further 8.5% at the time of writing, even though the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results. Quarterly revenues stood at $2.05 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Also, the figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. While...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Shoe Carnival Q3 Results Outperform; Shares Hit All Time High

One of the largest American family footwear retailers, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) reported outstanding third-quarter results, with both earnings and sales beating estimates by a huge margin.SCVL witnessed solid demand for its products after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed and the economy rebounded. The company also increased its full-year fiscal 2021 outlook.Following the news, shares hit a new all-time high of $45.30 before closing the day at $43.72 on November 17.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Baidu Slips 5.5% as Q3 Revenues Miss Expectations

Shares of Chinese multinational technology company Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) slipped 5.5% on Wednesday after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter of 2021. The stock lost another 0.3% in the extended trading session to end the day at $161.40. Headquartered in Beijing’s Haidian District, Baidu offers Internet-related services...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Copa Holdings Posts Q3 Beat; Shares Gain 3.1% After-Hours

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) jumped 3.1% during Wednesday’s extended trading session after the airlines company delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. Q3 Performance. Notably, adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share significantly beat analysts’ expectations of $0.11 per share, and an adjusted loss of $0.38 per share in the same quarter...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Gates Reveals Plan to Repurchase $200M Common Stock

Gates Industrial Corporation (GTES) revealed that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase program of up to $200 million. The plan comes with an expiration date of December 31, 2022. Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Advance Auto Parts Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results with earnings beating estimates by a huge margin.However, shares of the leading automotive aftermarket parts provider slipped by more than 1% today at the time of writing. Better-Than-Expected Results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, up 21.6% year-over-year,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Lowe's stock jumps toward a record after profit and revenue beats, surprise growth in same-store sales

Shares of Lowe's Companies surged 2.1% into record territory in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, a surprise increase in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 29 rose to $1.90 billion, or $2.73 a share, from $692 million, or 91 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.35. Sales grew 2.7% to $22.92 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $22.08 billion, as cost of sales rose 2.1% and gross margin improved to 33.1% from 32.7%. Overall same-store sales rose 2.2%, compared with the FactSet consensus for a 1.3% decline, while U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.6% beat expectations of a 1.9% decline. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue outlook to "approximately $95 billion" from "approximately $92 billion." Separately, the company said it repurchased $2.9 billion worth of its stock during the third quarter. The stock, which closed at a record $244.78 on Tuesday, has run up 34.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.7%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy