Inflammation from obesity may raise gum disease risk

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Celiac disease (CD) is not commonly associated with obesity; however, many patients are overweight or obese at time of diagnosis. As the number of people in the United States with obesity continues to rise, it is not known if the prevalence of obesity among patients with CD has also increased. This study utilized an electronic health record database incorporating over 360 individual hospitals in the United States (Explorys Incorporated, Cleveland, OH). Adult patients who had an esophagogastroduodenoscopy at least 1 day prior to reporting of CD from the years 2014 to 2018 formed the study population. From 2014 to 2018, 13,410 patients had a diagnosis of CD. The prevalence of obesity was 45,000/100,000 persons in this CD population. Prevalence of class I (BMI 30"“34.9), II (BMI 35"“39.9), and III (BMI"‰>"‰40) obesity in patients with CD continued to rise over the 5-year span. Class I obesity had the highest prevalence and Class II the highest prevalence increase when obesity classes were compared. Clinicians should be aware of obesity as a comorbidity of increasing prevalence when providing longitudinal care for patients with CD.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO