Inflammation from obesity may raise gum disease risk

By Marcene Robinson-Buffalo
Futurity
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells that break down bone tissue, including the bone that holds teeth in place, according to new research in an animal model. The study, which appears in the Journal of Dental Research, shows that excessive inflammation resulting from obesity...

