Shell kick starts Off-campus drive 2022, hiring B.Tech freshers

By Pahi Mehra
techgig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Dutch Shell PLC, also known as Shell, is hiring graduates through its off-campus drive 2022. Candidates who have completed their BE/B.Tech/B.Sc/ BCA are eligible. The Shell recruitment will be conducted for the Bangalore location. For more information, check below:. Job Title - Shell Recruitment 2022. The anglo-dutch oil...

