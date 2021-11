Hyperscalers will have to deal with new rules in China and more laws around data management around the world. In 2022, the world's biggest cloud providers will continue to expand their empires but they will have to deal with new data management rules around the world. Gartner and Forrester shared predictions this week about what the coming year will look like for hyperscale cloud providers as well as their customers.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO