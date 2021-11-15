ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Oil analyst: Why California gas prices are setting new records

By Talia Kaplan
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of Lipow Oil Associates, Andrew Lipow, explained on Monday why he believes California gas prices are hitting new record highs as Americans across the country have been spending more on everything, including filling up their tanks, amid rising inflation. Lipow told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that gas...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 22

truth's a bitch
3d ago

the other 49 states should ban oil from crossing into CA! if they want to play green tree hugger.... give them a dose of reality!

Reply(1)
6
JarheadDI
3d ago

Because Californians voted for it and hats why. Good for them, they're getting what you hey asked for.

Reply
6
Paul doyle
3d ago

This guy must be a Democrat, bullshit lies the reason is Biden plain and simple

Reply
7
Related
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

Bloomberg is out with a surprisingly objective article ("surprising" because it goes against the very "green" ideology espoused by both the media company's billionaire owner and the Biden administration) titled "Biden’s Remedy for High Gasoline Prices: Blame Oil Companies" which echoes what we said yesterday, yet which does not address the elephant in the room, namely that while Biden is (of course) scapegoating someone for his own failures, the solution remains just one: some form of SPR release or "volume exchange" (as JPM explained yesterday).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Traffic
WGME

Sen. King addresses high gas and oil prices

Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are blaming those increasing prices of gas and oil on President Joe Biden. But independent Maine Senator Angus King says the president doesn't have much, if anything, to do with the price. "Oil prices have gone up from $25 a barrel to over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil prices skid on COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe

Oil prices tanked on Friday as rising COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe spooked investors along with chatter that other nations may soon tap strategic petroleum reserves. West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled over 3% to the $75 per barrel level. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil settles at a 7-week low, with prices down a 4th straight week

Oil futures dropped Friday to their lowest settlement in about seven weeks, with prices posting a loss for a fourth consecutive week. "There have certainly been multiple bearish fundamental developments for the energy market over the last two weeks, including the discussion of coordinated oil reserve releases among major oil consumers around the globe and the uptick in COVID fears centered in Europe," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. Still, it may be too early to declare a top in the oil market as the latest pullback has "so far resembled a healthy, corrective pullback in an otherwise still upward trending oil market," he said. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.91, or 3.7%, to settle at $76.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Based on the front-month contract, which expired at the end of the session, prices logged their lowest finish since Oct. 1 and lost about 5.8% for the week, down a fourth week in a row, according to FactSet data. January WTI crude , the new front month, settled at $75.94, down $2.47, or nearly 3.2%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Consumer Prices#Lipow Oil Associates#Americans#Bloomberg#Cbs Los Angeles#Aaa
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 24 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, down 310 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 81 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded up by 13.4 cents, or 2.8%, at $4.95 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.961 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a 4th weekly rise in a row for U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by seven to 461 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous three weeks, including a climb of four oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to stand at 563, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade sharply lower on concerns that Europe's rise in COVID cases will hurt energy demand. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.77, or 3.5%, at $76.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WETM

Why are gas prices so high?

(WETM) – Drivers’ wallets are feeling more and more strained as the days of sub-two-dollar gasoline are long gone. It might seem like forever ago that the national average was $1.76, but in just over a year and a half, the price has skyrocketed to $3.41, according to AAA. And...
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Oklahoma the last state with gas under $3 a gallon

Oklahoma is the only state in the country where the price per gallon of gas hasn't risen above the $3 mark, although it's exceptionally close. Prices at the pump are holding at $2.99, according to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan. De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy