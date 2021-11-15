Toby Keith’s Only Son, Stelen Covel, Gets Married

Speaking out. Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, has opened up about the ongoing investigation into her daughter Hannah’s sudden death. “The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false,” the massage therapist, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 19, alongside a throwback photo of her late daughter. “We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions … None of us can go jumping to conclusions.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 HOURS AGO