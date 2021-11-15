ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith’s Only Son, Stelen Covel, Gets Married

By Carena Liptak
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 4 days ago
Toby Keith is welcoming a new daughter-in-law into his family. The "Should've Been a Cowboy" star celebrated his son, Stelen Covel's, wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Haley earlier this month. The nuptials took place in Boulder City, Nev., just south of Las Vegas, and both members of the happy couple shared...

