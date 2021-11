For the second week in a row, the Thomson Bulldogs went airborne to help keep their season perfect, this time in a 43-6 win over the Hephzibah Rebels at The Brickyard. On Senior Night, Thomson quarterback Tay Martin hit 11-of-16 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Jalik Johnson had five of those receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The win sets up the first round of the state playoffs for Friday night at The Brickyard where the Dogs will host the Jackson Red Devils at 7:30 p.m.

THOMSON, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO