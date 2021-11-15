Early Relationship Red Flags That Are Easy To Miss

Self-sabotaging can be a common reason relationships don’t work out. Sometimes one person in the relationship engages in this behavior, but it can also be both. Could this be a reason why your relationships haven’t worked out or perhaps why your current one is failing? People often choose perhaps subconsciously to end a relationship by sabotaging it. The movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” portrays an extreme example of how one could do it on purpose. You may have found yourself doing or saying things that you know will end a relationship; sometimes we knowingly make these choices but often we don’t recognize the behavior until later or it is pointed out to us.

