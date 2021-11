For the first time in nearly 28 years, Marquette and Illinois finally meet again. this time in Milwaukee. Coming off a pair of unimpressive victories over SIU-Edwardsville and New Hampshire, this is certainly an uptick in competition as Shaka Smart seeks a massive home win in his first season with the Golden Eagles against a short-handed Illini squad. Illinois is currently 10th in the country and is coming off two blowout wins over Jackson State and Arkansas State. They began the season without 2020-21 second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn (suspension), Austin Hutcherson, Trent Frazier, and Andre Curbelo, but they’ve since gotten the two latter players back.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO