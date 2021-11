This is amazing but I can't say that I am that surprised! George Strait has made history with his show at U.S. Bank Stadium!. The show took place over the weekend, packing in thousands of fans into U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday (November 13th). It was even more special for said fans as the show was originally meant to take place over the summer of 2020 but was postponed a handful of times like every other show amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO