VIDEO: Trio of thieves seen robbing man, 30, on Bronx street

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released a video of a group seen on surveillance footage robbing a man on a Bronx street late last month, according to officials.

Just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 26, a 30-year-old man was walking in front of 424 East 148th Street in Mott Haven, when three men approached him and forcibly grabbed him, authorities said.

The trio took the victim’s backpack, money, and other miscellaneous items, the NYPD said.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspects fled westbound on East 148th Street and no injuries were been reported in this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

