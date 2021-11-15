ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark, CA

Driver, passenger arrested following CHP pursuit

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX)— A Monday morning police pursuit that began in the San Fernando Valley ended with the driver and passenger handcuffed in Ventura County an hour later.

California Highway Patrol officers first spotted a Nissan Sedan around 9 a.m. on the 118 Freeway and followed all the way to State Route 23 just over Moorpark.

Things slowed down near Olsen Road, where CHP patrol vehicle created a PIT maneuver by setting up a spike strip just before 10 a.m.

The spike strip brought the suspect’s car to a stop, which finally led the male driver and female passenger to exit the vehicle with their hands up and surrender to officers.

The suspects have not been identified. One officer disclosed to KTLA that the male driver was initially wanted for speeding.

