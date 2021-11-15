ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Getting Over It: Summer Walker Scores 1st No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 Chart

By D.L. Chandler
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7ukX_0cxPC4gG00
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Summer Walker had plenty riding on her second studio album Still Over It, considering the subject matter involved her ex-boyfriend London On Da Track, who produced much of her debut. With the release of the new record, the singer and songwriter notched her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts.

Still Over It dropped on November 5 to much fanfare as fans dove into the album, assumed largely to be a 20-track affair detailing the happenings of her last relationship. While the connection between Walker and London has gone considerably icy, it should be noted that the producer proved a handful of tracks for the new album. What isn’t known is if those tracks were older contributions or current ones.

According to the outlet, Walker sold the equivalent of 166,000 albums in the week ending on November 11. Still OVer It‘s sales were propelled greatly by streaming numbers, making up for 90 percent of the units sold.

Still Over It is the first No. 1 R&B album from a woman on the Billboard 200 charts in five years and boasts the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album from a woman artist. The album is Walker’s third record to make the top 10 list on the Billboard 200, which includes her 2020 EP Life on Earth, and her 2019 debut album, Over It.

The last woman R&B artist to hit the top of the Billboard 200 charts was Solange for her acclaimed A Seat At The Table album in 2016. Still Over It has achieved several benchmarks and continues to enjoy positive reviews from fans and critics alike. We’re loving the album too.

Check it out at your preferred DSPs by following this link.

Photo: Getty

Getting Over It: Summer Walker Scores 1st No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 Chart was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
jammin1057.com

London On Da Track Is Getting Paid From Summer Walker’s Album

London On Da Track is making it known that although Summer Walker’s newest album has some low blows aimed at the producer, he is still getting paid in the process. London On Da Track, who executive produced Walker’s debut album, Over It, also has writing credits on ten tracks to the follow-up Still Over It detailing the ins and outs of his and Walker’s relationship.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Summer Walker Declares It's Officially Sad-Girl Season With Her Still Over It Album

Summer Walker held absolutely nothing back on her latest album, Still Over It. The R&B singer teased the release of her sophomore offering late last month, and fans have been in a complete frenzy counting down the days until its arrival. After much anticipation, Still Over It arrived on Nov. 5 with 20 heartfelt songs that seem to chronicle Walker's complicated relationship with her child's father, producer London on da Track.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Summer Walker
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker's "Still Over It" First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Summer Walker emerged as one of the most promising acts in R&B with the release of her album, Over It. Though she had already developed a cult following by the time Last Day Of Summerarrived, it was her Interscope debut that propelled her towards stardom. Over It ultimately served as her major breakout project and, at the time, earned the biggest streaming week debut for any female R&B artist.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Summer Walker Reaches New Career Feat With ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours. According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart. The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex...
MUSIC
breezejmu.org

Review | Summer Walker is ‘Still Over It’ on sophomore album

Reeling from the success of her critically acclaimed debut album, “Over It,” 25-year-old R&B singer Summer Walker finally released her follow-up album Nov. 5, aptly titled, “Still Over It.”. Walker has faced her fair share of public controversies throughout her career. Most recently, her on-again, off-again relationship with music producer...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard 200#London On Da Track
Echo online

Review: Summer Walker is here with a new album

One of the hottest talents in RnB is back with her album ”Still Over It,” filled with plenty of songs that will leave the listeners in their feelings. Summer Walker’s ability to create relatable music and sing about a toxic relationship was on full display throughout all 20 tracks of this album. Focusing on her past relationship with producer London on da Track, she was truly able to write from the heart. What makes this album a bit more confusing though is that a few of the tracks were written or produced by London himself.
WALKER, MI
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Summer Walker’s second album did not disappoint

Summer Walker released her sophomore album on Nov. 5 titled “Still Over It.” This album talks about the ups and downs she experienced during her romantic relationship with producer London on da Track. Walker and London started dating in 2019 and gave birth to a baby girl in March of...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Anderson .Paak To Score 1st Week Sales Milestone With 'Silk Sonic' Album

Anderson .Paak joined forces with Bruno Mars to form the R&B soul group Silk Sonic and it’s turning out to be a lucrative move for the Oxnard, California-born rapper. The duo unleashed their debut collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic on November 12, and the first-week sales numbers are looking mighty fine to Anderson.
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Tori Amos Achieves 10th Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Ocean to Ocean’

Here’s a recap of all 10 of the singer-songwriter’s top 10s on the Top Album Sales chart: Ocean to Ocean (No. 6, 2021), Native Invader (No. 9, 2017), Unrepentant Geraldines (No. 7, 2014), Abnormally Attracted to Sin (No. 9, 2009), American Doll Posse (No. 5, 2007), The Beekeeper (No. 5, 2005), Scarlet’s Walk (No. 7, 2002), StrangeLittleGirls (No. 4, 2001), From the Choirgirl Hotel (No. 5, 1998) and Boys for Pele (No. 2, 1996). In total, Amos has charted 18 entries on Top Album Sales (dating to her first, Little Earthquakes, in 1992).
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaniLeigh Gets Support From Summer Walker and Tank Following Altercation With DaBaby

While the 'Still Over It' artist encourages Dani to contact her in case she needs help, the 45-year-old crooner advises the 'Yellow Bone' singer to make music from her pain. AceShowbiz - Many rallied behind DaniLeigh following her recent altercation with DaBaby. After having a heated argument on Instagram Live with his baby daddy, the "Yellow Bone" singer received support from Summer Walker and Tank.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
50
Followers
500
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy