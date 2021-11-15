The Ocean Pursuit vanishes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO