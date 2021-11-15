ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

The Ocean Pursuit vanishes

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late October, the National Park Service (NPS) announced a $295,000 project to remove an abandoned scallop boat from the beach south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Oregon Inlet, with the work expected to take about a month. The former scallop boat, previously named the Ocean...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
islandfreepress.org

“Ocean Pursuit” Shipwreck Removed from Bodie Island

Less than a month after work began to remove the “Ocean Pursuit” shipwreck from the Bodie Island shoreline bordering Oregon Inlet, the vessel has completely disappeared from the local landscape. On October 25, Cape Dredging, Inc. from Buxton, North Carolina, began the $295,000 project to remove the abandoned vessel from...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
climatecentral.org

Vanishing forests tell a tale of rising water

When North Carolina residents Susan McGuirk and her husband bought a holiday house on a large waterfront plot in Wingate, in Maryland’s Dorchester County, the stately old home hadn’t been occupied for more than a decade. “We pulled into the driveway and it was love at first sight,” she said....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
natureworldnews.com

USGS Monitoring Four US Volcanoes Showing Signs of Activity and Unrest

The USGS continues to keep a close eye on volcanoes around the US, with four now at elevated Orange / Watch due to activity noticed at the four of them. The Great Sitkin, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea are the four volcanoes showing signs of unrest. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Equipment#Oregon Inlet#Hatteras#Scallop#The Ocean Pursuit#The National Park Service#Nps#Voice
TheConversationCanada

How an 'atmospheric river' drenched British Columbia and led to floods and mudslides

The West Coast of Canada is known for its wet autumn weather, but the storm that British Columbia’s Fraser Valley experienced over the weekend was one for the record books. A weather system called an “atmospheric river” flowed across the southwest corner of the province and, over a period of two days, brought strong winds and near-record amounts of rain, which caused widespread flooding and landslides. So far, one person has died. Hope, Merritt and Princeton, which were particularly hard hit, received 100-200 millimetres (or more) of rainfall. And all of the highways connecting Vancouver to the rest of the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
therevelator.org

Say Goodbye to Your National Parks Road Trips?

Climate change is already shaking up the natural world, changing the timing of seasonal snow melts, flower blooms and animal migrations. Now a new study from researchers at Utah State University suggests that, not surprisingly, it will also change when people interact with those landscapes. The research, published in Global...
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

US national parks to offer look into green-friendly transit

(AP) — Americans may soon get a better glimpse into a future of green-friendly transportation by visiting a U.S. national park. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were signing a joint pledge Wednesday to test some of the newest and most innovative travel technologies on public lands and improve visitors’ tourism experience. […]
LIFESTYLE
SCNow

TOM POLAND: A vanishing coastal icon

Photographers love to shoot them at sunrise. Riding a glittering golden sea, shrimp boats strike a classic silhouette with that orb of fire rising behind them. A shrimp trawler working coastal waters ranks right up there with other iconic coastal scenes … elegant sea oats at sunset, a classic lighthouse, workboats in a marsh, and a cast net at full extension.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Taylor Daily Press

Whales are the architects of the ocean ecosystem

New research shows how mass whaling over the past century has disrupted the ocean ecosystem. Not only has the whale population suffered to this day, but strangely enough, the ocean giants’ favorite snack has declined as well. Between 1910 and 1970, humans killed about 1.5 million baleen whales for their...
ANIMALS
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County eases mask mandate in some facilities

Dare County has announced that masks are no longer required to be worn by those who are participating in certain indoor physical activities at the Dare County Parks and Recreation Department’s Northern Beach Division, Roanoke Island/Mainland Division and Hatteras Island Division, as well as the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills and the Dare County Center in Manteo.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Fifth Edition of North Carolina Byways Guidebook now available

The guide is available digitally or in hard copy upon request. The newest edition of the North Carolina Scenic Byways guide is now available to the public. The fifth edition of the Scenic Byways Guidebook is available for free download at NCDOT’s scenic byways webpage. People interested in a hard copy can request one from the North Carolina Byways Program by mail. People can also visit the North Carolina Byways webpage to download a digital copy.
TRAVEL
outerbanksvoice.com

How well do you know the Outer Banks?

It’s not exactly one of the celebrations most of us associate with the Holiday Season. But did you know that this year, GIS [Geographic Information Systems] Day is right around the corner — on Nov. 17?. According to the information on the Dare County website, “GIS is a system that...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo High and the highway

“The Manteo High School (MHS) Student Environmental Awareness Coalition (SEAC) completed the 1st of 4 required roadside cleanups along their sponsored stretch of Route 64 in Manteo. From left to right, MHS Sophomore Isabella Alexander, Seniors Helen Farrow, William (Ben) Brown, Meris Duprey, Kyla Munden, Freshmen Haley Heard, Josalyn Corbett, Sophomore Gitzelle Enciso-Ramirez and Junior Haven Burgess.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Feds withdraw plan to scale back red wolf protections in NC

MANTEO — A controversial proposal to limit longstanding protective habitat and management strategies for critically endangered red wolves in northeastern North Carolina has been withdrawn by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency had proposed in 2018 to replace existing regulations that provided protective measures for the only known...
ANIMALS
outerbanksvoice.com

Commissioners rename Dare Center after Virginia Tillett

At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Dare County Center in Manteo as the Virginia Tillett Center in honor of the professional educator and community leader who served Dare County as an elected official for more than 30 years.
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy