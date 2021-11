In food and agriculture, we use the phrases “pasture to plate” and “field to fork” but what’s the net to plate process?. In 2019, I visited the Fergus Falls, Minnesota, farmers market and chatted with Amy Hoffman of Hoffman Family Farms as she was selling beef. She recommended I also check out Sunrise Salmon. I did just that in June 2019 and purchased my first salmon share. For the past three summers, I’ve filled my family’s freezer with Sunrise Salmon, owned and operated by Kevin and Stephanie Schmidt of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and commercial fishermen of Naknek, Alaska.

