Bindi and Robert Irwin celebrate Steve Irwin Day with heartwarming tributes: 'Your legacy will live on forever'

November 15 is recognized as international Steve Irwin Day. On Sunday his children, Bindi and Robert Irwin, began the celebration of the life of their much-missed father with deeply heartfelt Instagram messages.

As People notes, the Australian animal lover and adventurer passed away on September 4, 2006, while working on the documentary series “Ocean's Deadliest.” He was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia and died at the age of 44.

Though it has been 15 years since his passing, his children’s posts prove their dad is never far from their thoughts.

Bindi, 23, posted a wonderful photo of her and her father on a boat with the caption, "Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day,"

Robert, who’s becoming a fine wildlife photographer already at 17, posted a charming throwback shot of Steve with both children, laughing and playing in a tree.

"Today is #SteveIrwinDay,” Robert captioned the photo. “Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation,"

While Robert was only 2 when his father passed, his influence is strong. "I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was,” he stressed. “Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I'm able to remember the special times with dad."

The family is obviously beyond proud of their father and the yearly recognition for what he did to raise awareness about the importance of being in touch with our wildlife.

In 2019, Robert told People, " Steve Irwin Day is one of the most special days of the year for our family. Dad was the ultimate Wildlife Warrior and so ahead of his time -- discussing climate change, habitat destruction, and so many other environmental issues before they were as widely discussed as they are now…. For my family and me, we miss him every day, but are proud to keep his mission alive. It's wonderful to see so many people showing their support for his legacy."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram