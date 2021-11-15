ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Trinidad PM to Revoke State of Emergency

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley has announced plans to revoke the State of Emergency. Speaking during a media conference on Saturday, the Prime minister said that he will do so in Parliament on Wednesday. He however noted that the Public Health Ordinance...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

Lithuania declared a state of emergency at the Belarusian border

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament approved the declaration of a state of emergency on the border with Belarus. Report that Lithuanian media. The declaration of a state of emergency allowed border guards to use “mental coercion” and “relative force” to stop migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus. The...
POLITICS
neusenews.com

Humphrey: Keeping Our Republic in a State of Emergency

KINSTON, NC — Since March 2020, the Governor has been issuing edicts and mandates by way of unchecked, unilateral authority, the likes of which our state has never experienced. We in the legislative branch have heard from thousands of constituents who deem this behavior “unhealthy, unsafe, and undemocratic.”. In response...
KINSTON, NC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Barbados Adjusts Curfew Hours

The government of Barbados has announced an adjustment to the hours of the curfew that was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In making the announcement on Saturday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the curfew will be moved from 9 p.m. (local time) to midnight starting on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Rowley
caribbeannationalweekly.com

St Lucia Government Marks 100 Days in Office

The ruling St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government marked its first 100 days in office over the weekend promising to roll out “new and innovative” policies to spur economic growth in all sectors. “My administration will present its first budget to parliament in the first quarter of 2022,” Prime Minister...
AGRICULTURE
WLBT

Gov. Reeves: State of Emergency will expire on Nov. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will not again extend the State of Emergency related to COVID-19. Instead, it will be allowed to expire on November 20. The current State of Emergency was set to expire on November 11, but this decision will extend it eight more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

State of emergency in British Columbia; more deaths expected

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third largest...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

BC Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Expected to Rise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revoke#Trinidad#Funerals#Alcohol#The State Of Emergency#Parliament
WAPT

Governor to allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is allowing a COVID-19 state of emergency to expire. The governor made the announcement Thursday on Twitter that the order, which has been renewed many times in response to the pandemic, will expire Nov. 20. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
JACKSON, MS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti PM Promises Full Support of PNH to Ensure Security

Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry has pledged his government’s support for the Haitian National Police (PNH) in their efforts to curb the high incidence of criminal activities in the country. “My team is committed to restoring security and protecting lives and property throughout the country. I take this opportunity...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Belize Gives Public Officers Deadline to Get Vaccinated

Public officers in Belize have until December 15 to show proof that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or face the risk of being marked absent from work and subject to disciplinary action. A circular from the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, states that ‘”for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Gloucester Daily Times

State Senate extends emergency rules through winter

BOSTON — Rules that allow senators to debate and vote remotely will remain in place until at least March 31 under a change approved Wednesday that could extend the State House's desolate status. Via voice vote, the Senate approved an amendment to its pandemic-era emergency rules (S 12) replacing the...
BOSTON, MA
AFP

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega's reelection two weeks ago. Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Ex-marine locked up in Russian prison goes on hunger strike, family says

A former United States Marine who has been detained by Russian authorities has gone on hunger strike in protest of his prison conditions, according to his family. Trevor Reed, 30, has not eaten since his strike began on Nov. 4, his Russian girlfriend told ABC. The protest puts immense pressure...
PROTESTS
kelo.com

Nicaragua decree demoting Vatican ambassador is retaliation for Church comments, say diplomats

ROME (Reuters) – A Nicaraguan presidential decree affecting the Holy See’s ambassador in the Central American country appears to be retaliation for comments made by the local Church leadership criticizing the government’s slide away from democracy, diplomats said on Friday. President Daniel Ortega’s decree this week stripped the Vatican’s ambassador...
RELIGION
WOLF

Republican lawmakers rally for "Medical Freedom"

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — Republican lawmakers gathered Tuesday to rally for what they're calling "medical freedom" as they continue their push to halt statewide vaccine mandates. State Senator Doug Mastriano, sharing the stage with representative Dawn Keefer and medical experts. State Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-92) said, "When you call 911?...
HARRISBURG, PA
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy