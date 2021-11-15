Henry Cavill isn't ruling out becoming the new James Bond

If you ask DC fans who their favorite Superman actor is, most will probably pick Christopher Reeves, but I like Henry Cavill more. I know, I know, that’s almost considered sacrilegious for some fans, but I stand by that unpopular opinion. In fact, I’ll do one better by saying Man of Steel is a better Superman movie than the first two Christopher Reeves movies. Oh, I can imagine what all you fans are thinking right now. No, I am not crazy, but if you really think my opinion is silly, just go rewatch both of those movies and sit through the endings. You remember those, right? In case anyone forgot, they both show Superman flying around the world so fast that he literally turns back time. It’s almost like he had Doctor Strange’s time stone, except he didn’t. Bad things happened, so he just flew very fast. There is no way you can convince me those endings were good. Having the first movie end that way was ridiculous enough, but to have the second movie end with that same cop out? Yeah, that just didn’t work for me. Don’t get me wrong, I think Superman one and two are really good comic book movies. It’s just those head-scratching endings that I can’t register. So for you naysayers who hate on Man of Steel because Henry Cavill’s Superman killed Zod in the end, I suggest you think about the context.

