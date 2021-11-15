ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill isn't ruling out becoming the new James Bond

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, attention has slowly but surely turned to the actor's successor. Now, with a new era of Bond upon us, one of the frontrunners for the role has weighed in on the possibility of becoming the next...

Inside the Magic

Henry Cavill Finally Weighs In on MCU Debut

Superman actor Henry Cavill has long been rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now the actor himself has spoken out about exactly which character he’d like to play in an upcoming Marvel movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill shared:. “I’m never going to say a...
Henry Cavill Wants to Play Marvel’s Captain Britain

Henry Cavill’s career does as Superman does not appear to be moving faster than a speeding bullet these days. With no Justice League sequel in sight, and with at least one Superman movie reportedly in development that would focus on a new version of the character, it looks like we might not see him back as the Man of Steel ever again. That raises a fun question: Could Cavill wind up leaving for the distinguished competition over at Marvel to play one of their heroes instead? He certainly wouldn’t be the first. Cavill’s a star without a superhero these days, and Marvel has plenty to spare.
Henry Cavill Is Interested to Play This Marvel Hero

Henry Cavill is definitely one of the most beloved actors today thanks to his role as Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. A lot of fans are petitioning for him to be the next James Bond. There are also fans who would like to see him jump to the MCU and play Captain Britain. As it turns out, Cavill is aware of it and he would be interested to take the role too.
Henry Cavill Responds To Marvel Rumors

Henry Cavill responds to the Marvel rumors of him possibly playing Captain Britain as the actor is asked if he would ever switch sides, from DC to the MCU. Previous rumors have offered that both Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson have wanted Marvel roles (Dwayne Johnson's former wife and business partner manages Henry Cavill), so THR asked about a potential Marvel role where Cavill said it would be fun to do:
Henry Cavill Up for More Superman Films

Old habits die hard. So do acting roles, apparently. Henry Cavill is still itching to don the cape and play Superman again. In a recent interview, Cavill spoke about the role and how he feels there's still more to cover with his version of the character. "The killing of Zod...
The Witcher: Henry Cavill Reportedly Making Over $1 Million per Episode

The Witcher has proven to be one of Netflix's biggest success stories, and a large part of that is owed to Henry Cavill. Cavill has proven to be a perfect fit for Geralt of Rivia, so it should come as little surprise that Netflix is paying the star quite a bit for his role. According to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is being paid more than $1 million per episode for the second season of The Witcher. That's a significant increase from his pay in the previous season, where he reportedly pulled in about $400,000 per episode.
Henry Cavill has unfinished business as Superman

Henry Cavill thinks he has unfinished business as Superman. The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but believes that lack of follow-up to the 2013 movie 'Man of Steel' has left him with more stories to tell as the character. Henry told The...
Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play Superman: 'The Cape Is Still in the Closet'

Henry Cavill says he would love the opportunity to play Superman again in the future. Speaking with THR, Cavill said there's more opportunity for him to grow with the Superman character saying, “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity."
Yes, Henry Cavill Can Be In Marvel And DC Movies

If you ask DC fans who their favorite Superman actor is, most will probably pick Christopher Reeves, but I like Henry Cavill more. I know, I know, that’s almost considered sacrilegious for some fans, but I stand by that unpopular opinion. In fact, I’ll do one better by saying Man of Steel is a better Superman movie than the first two Christopher Reeves movies. Oh, I can imagine what all you fans are thinking right now. No, I am not crazy, but if you really think my opinion is silly, just go rewatch both of those movies and sit through the endings. You remember those, right? In case anyone forgot, they both show Superman flying around the world so fast that he literally turns back time. It’s almost like he had Doctor Strange’s time stone, except he didn’t. Bad things happened, so he just flew very fast. There is no way you can convince me those endings were good. Having the first movie end that way was ridiculous enough, but to have the second movie end with that same cop out? Yeah, that just didn’t work for me. Don’t get me wrong, I think Superman one and two are really good comic book movies. It’s just those head-scratching endings that I can’t register. So for you naysayers who hate on Man of Steel because Henry Cavill’s Superman killed Zod in the end, I suggest you think about the context.
