Rory Lawson insists Scotland’s poor performance against South Africa last weekend should not detract from the overall progress being made by the national team.Gregor Townsend’s side have enjoyed notable wins over Wales, England, France and Australia over the past year or so, and the squad is currently loaded with top-level talent.The Scots were disappointed to see their momentum halted by last Saturday’s 30-15 defeat by the Boks at Murrayfield.But former Scotland scrum-half Lawson, who has been working as a pundit on Amazon Prime’s coverage of the autumn nations series, believes they have shown enough over a prolonged period to suggest...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO