Minimal Techno Sound Design Using Soundtoys

"Denis expects you to bring your A-game." SoundWorks Collection has debuted a new 30-minute making of featurette / short doc exploring the Sound Design of Dune. This is made & edited by Michael Coleman and features interviews with director Denis Villeneuve, plus many members of his crew: sound editor & sound designer Mark Mangini, sound editor & sound designer Theo Green, re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett. They discuss the creative benefits of early collaboration with Denis, the process of crafting Dune's unique soundscapes including: Arrakis desert, sandworm, ornithopter, spice, voice of the Bene Gesserit. There's SO many fascinating revelations: the sound crew's early work with Denis, not just in post; Denis approached it as a documentary; they went and actually recorded sand in Death Valley (inspired by "singing sand dunes"). It all makes sense, of course, because this is Dune! I'm expecting this team to land an Oscar nom next year.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO