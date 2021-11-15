This week on Trib HSSN for week of Nov. 15, 2021

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Chase Barney pulls in a pass to set up the game-winning score against Gateway during WPIAL Class 5A playoff action on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Antimarino Stadium.

The WPIAL football playoffs reach their final destination in Class 6A while making one final stop on the Highway to Heinz this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video coverage of all 10 WPIAL semifinals football games in Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A on Friday with exclusive coverage starting with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also have the District 7 Class 6A championship game Saturday as well as a District 6 Class A semifinals football game Friday.

HSSN also has high school hockey to begin the week, a PIAA girls volleyball semifinals match Tuesday and video coverage of the 2021 WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit on Wednesday.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of the semis and finals of the WPIAL football playoffs, as well as a recap from Friday’s action.

Monday, Nov. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football semifinals playoff schedule in 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Wilmington at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 16

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 4A Semifinals: North Allegheny vs. Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football finals in 6A and the semifinals playoff schedule in 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Video Stream: WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit at 9:20 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 18

No broadcasts

Friday, Nov. 19

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A Semifinals: Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020 and WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A Semifinals: Penn Hills vs. Moon at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A Semifinals: Pine-Richland vs. Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 4A Semifinals: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 3A Semifinals: Elizabeth Forward vs. Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 3A Semifinals: Avonworth vs. North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Semifinals: Beaver Falls vs. Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Semifinals: Serra Catholic vs. Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class A Semifinals: Rochester vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Clairton at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Video Stream Class A Semifinals: Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Football Playoffs: Class A Semifinals — Bishop Guilfoyle at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Nov. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL semifinals football playoff games from Week 12

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 6A Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020

(If NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 4A Championship: Parkland/Bishop Shanahan winner vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com