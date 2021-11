The open enrollment period for Marketplace insurance, also known as Affordable Care Act, is now open until Jan. 15, 2022. Patient Access Coordinators with Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers can assist individuals with eligibility and benefit questions, as well as guide individuals through changes, updates and enrollment in the right health insurance plan. Appointments can be scheduled at Scenic Bluffs in Cashton by calling 608-654-5100, extension 232. Appointments are available in-person or over the phone. This is a free service that is open to the public.

CASHTON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO