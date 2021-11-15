ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Two Charged in Death of Two-Month Old Baby in Steuben County

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Steuben County residents have been charged with manslaughter for allegedly recklessly causing the death of a two-month-old child. 31-year old Joshua Lewis and 29-year old Sammantha...

FL Radio Group

Farmington Woman Arrested on Shoplifting Charges

State Police arrested a Farmington woman after she allegedly walked out of the Canandaigua Walmart store with more than 1-HUNDRED dollars in groceries without paying for them. State Police say Breanna Reed passed all points of sale with a full shopping cart and made no attempts to pay for any of the items. She refused to remain at the store when confronted by employees but did give her name and address.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Sennett Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

A Sennett man was arrested Friday by State Police after an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance call. Kristopher Tompkins was charged with harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was taken to Cayuga County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Criminal Contempt

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus Man for Criminal Contempt in the second degree. Arrested was Kevin J. Clarillo, age 25, of Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus. The arrest stems from the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on 11-10-2021....
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Faces Criminal Mischief Charge

A Penn Yan man faces criminal mischief charges after he allegedly broke both the driver and passenger side windows on a vehicle he did not own. 29-year-old Brandon Thompson was released on an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Galen Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Galen man after an investigation into a domestic incident. Deputies arrested Kevin L. Horning, age 41, of Clyde Marengo Road in the Town of Galen. Mr. Horning was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with another family member that turned physical when he threw hot coffee in the victims face causing injury. Mr. Horning was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Mr. Horning was arraigned in CAP court on 11/17/21 at 7:00 p.m. where he was ROR’d by the presiding Judge. Mr. Horning is to appear in the Town of Galen Court on 12/1/2021 at 8:30 a.m. for further court proceedings.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Defendant in Auburn Murder Case Gets Life in Prison

Lucianno Spagnola will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole. From the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office:. On September 10, 2021 (the Friday before his scheduled trial date), Spagnola pled guilty to the entire indictment against him: two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (intentional and felony murder), Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. The DA’s Office did not offer any plea bargain. However, the Court promised to impose concurrent sentences of 17 years to life on the murder convictions and lesser concurrent sentences on the remaining counts. The maximum sentence for Murder Second is 25 years to life.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant

A Newark man was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant issued out of Newark Village Court. 42-year-old Shawn Spratley is accused of failing to appear in the Newark Village Court to answer to a previous charge of criminal possession of stolen property stemming from an incident that happened in August.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Albany Man Arrested on Yates County, Penn Yan Warrants

An Albany man was arrested at the Albany County Correctional Facility this week on two separate warrants out of Yates County. The first was a warrant issued from Penn Yan Village Court as it relates to an incident on June 26th where it is alleged that John Williams the Third broke into a person’s car and attempted to steal it. Williams was charged with criminal mischief, criminal tampering, possession of burglar’s tools and attempted grand larceny.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

12 Year Old Arrested for Fight in Steuben County

A 12 year old boy was arrested Tuesday by State Police after a fight outside the Corning-Painted Post Middle School. WETM reports the arrest occurred November 16, at 1:00pm, stemming from a fight which was reported on October 21 at 5:00pm. The boy is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Clyde Man Arrested for Stabbing at Newark Bar

An arrest has been made in a stabbing that occurred on early Halloween morning at Tommy’s Bar in Newark. Police say 34-year old Jermaine Harrison, of Clyde, stabbed the victim multiple times. Harrison has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Police say the victim and Harrison knew each other.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Sheriff Povero Names New Undersheriff

Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero announced Friday that Chief Deputy John S. Falbo has been appointed to the position of Undersheriff. The appointment will be effective through the rest of the current term of Sheriff which ends on December 31 st, 2022. Undersheriff Falbo began his career with the Ontario...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Man Arrested after Running Stop Sign

The Wayne County Office of The Sheriff’s reports the arrest of a Wolcott man for Bench Warrant for Failure to appear after he was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation and Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign. Deputies arrested Dustin Thomas, age 25, of Younglove Road in the Town of...
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Mn Arrested for Drugs and Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Jamaal E Moody, 30, of Lyons for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and for a bench warrant for failure to appear before a court. This charge was filed from an incident, which occurred March...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Weapons Charge

A 42-year old Penn Yan man was arrested Monday on criminal possession of a weapon charge. Daniel Newell was allegedly found to be in possession of metal/brass knuckles while police were investigating a suspicious incident in the village. Newell was released on an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

On November 15th, 2021 at 3:28 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott Briggs, age 41, of Waterloo, NY following a traffic stop on West Bayard St. Briggs was initially stopped for passing a red signal and no distinctive number of plates. During the traffic stop, Briggs was determined to have a suspended driver’s license. Briggs was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd Degree, passing a red signal and no distinctive number of plates. Briggs is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

High Speed Chase Through Monroe and Ontario Counties

A high speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies through several counties occurred Wednesday morning. Finger Lakes Times reports a vehicle reported stolen in Greece, Monroe County was spotted around 10:15am in Canandaigua. Traveling at more than 60mph, the vehicle went up Main Street before heading North on Route 332.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Admits to Causing Fatal Hit-and Run Accident

A Waterloo man will learn after the first of the year how long he will go to prison after admitting to leaving the scene of a fatal accident last year. In October of 2020, Samuel Eckert struck Isaiah McKoy with his car while the 30-year old was walking on the side of East Main Street near Thurber Drive in Waterloo. Police say Eckert fled the scene and attempted to hide the car on Maney Road.
WATERLOO, NY
