Two Charged in Death of Two-Month Old Baby in Steuben County

On November 15th, 2021 at 3:28 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott Briggs, age 41, of Waterloo, NY following a traffic stop on West Bayard St. Briggs was initially stopped for passing a red signal and no distinctive number of plates. During the traffic stop, Briggs was determined to have a suspended driver’s license. Briggs was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd Degree, passing a red signal and no distinctive number of plates. Briggs is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
Comments / 1