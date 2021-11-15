ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDUs for Yellow Belt certification

 4 days ago

Reda - To add to Aaron's feedback, if the training provider for the YB course is not a PMI Authorized Training Provider...

www.projectmanagement.com

KTVN.com

Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Online with 6sigma.us

Six Sigma Online Black Belt Certification , you will join successful project managers saving billions by improving productivity, reducing waste & defects. AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The on-demand Six Sigma Online Black Belt training and certification program uses Minitab software examples. Upon completion, you will receive your Six Sigma Black Belt training certificate, with the option to upgrade to a certified Six Sigma Black Belt for an additional $500 fee, which requires the completion of a live project. After you've earned your certification, you'll be able to join the positions of successful project managers who are saving billions by increasing productivity, reducing waste, and reducing variation and defects. Professionals with little or no prior experience with Six Sigma methodologies can enroll and work toward one of the most sought-after credentials in business today, the Six Sigma Black Belt certificate because this program includes the entire Green Belt curriculum. Your mastery of Six Sigma techniques and strategies as a Six Sigma Black Belt will enable you to lead high-quality projects and mentor Green Belts in your organisation, where you will jointly identify and implement breakthrough improvements for improved bottom-line results.
TEXAS STATE
wraltechwire.com

ChannelAdvisor reports a profit as ecommerce sales continue to surge

MORRISVILLE – Ecommerce services provider ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) continues to grow revenues across multiple segments in a year in which income has surged beyond the increase in sales ignited across the world of online buyig ignited by COVID-19. “We continued to execute extremely well in Q3, driving strong growth, record revenue, and adjusted EBITDA that exceeded the high-end of our guidance range for the quarter,” said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor’s chief executive officer, in a statement, early Tuesday,
MORRISVILLE, NC
projectmanagement.com

PDUs for Agile with Atlassian Jira on Coursera

Asrinus - Assuming you have proof of course completion, the curriculum for the course, and an agenda showing the duration you should be able to claim one PDU per hour of course time, however, the breakdown across the Talent Triangle legs might be more challenging to determine. It is possible that it is all falling under the Technical Project Management leg.
COMPUTERS
#Pmi#Lss#Yellow Belt#Yb
projectmanagement.com

Transition industry

I have been practicing architecture for the last years during which time I have been managing projects of different complexities but I would want to transition to purely project management or product management. I am thinking of either working with a contractor or a manufacturer and I would be grateful if I could get some direction on where to start.
CONSTRUCTION
projectmanagement.com

project resource management

Carolyn - Before looking at a tool, have your PMs and functional managers agreed to some consistent standards for team member management? For example, if managers allocate too many activities to their team members, it won't matter whether you use a tool or not as it will just provide visual evidence of the overallocation.
lackawanna.edu

WORKFORCE SPECIALIST WITH QUICKBOOKS CERTIFICATION

The Workforce Specialist with Quickbooks certification program prepares students to enter the workforce with basic skills in the accounting software QuickBooks while certifying them as Microsoft Office Associates. In addition, each student will receive instruction in Business Communications with Certification (CSB exam), Accounting 1, and QuickBooks with Certification. The QuickBooks...
SCRANTON, PA
caro.news

Darrel Harris and Yellow are Driving Progress

Darrel Harris is the first Black president of a major trucking company. Yellow is the fifth largest transportation company in the country and the second largest “less than truckload” (LTL) company in the nation. After working his way through trucking and shipping over 25 years, Harris speaks with a confidence and passion that is balanced with his humility and desire to serve.
INDUSTRY
lackawanna.edu

INFORMATION MANAGEMENT WITH PMP CERTIFICATION

Lackawanna College’s Information Management with PMP Certification program is designed to prepare students to pursue a career in information management/project management. Through this course, students will gain a full understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Office, including an Introduction to Computers and Advanced Computers. Students will also be prepared to take...
SCRANTON, PA
projectmanagement.com

Beginning my project management career

I have a Business Studies degree and have worked 4 years in IT sales, but I've realised IT isn't for me due to lack of interest. Following research into other careers, I'm particularly interested in project management. I appreciate this can be a broad area across different industries, so I'm seeking advise on how to kick start my career in project management.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
infosecwriteups.com

Bypassed the subscription and got the certification

Story of Bypass the subscription by response manipulation. Yesterday, I was searching for the target .After some time i ended up with the learning platform .For example( test.com ).On entering into the website , there is one tab called certification.In the certification page ,there are lots of courses available. I...
COMPUTERS
projectmanagement.com

Am I being SELFISH!!!!!

- How can I be a servant leader, If my only focus is myself and achieving my goals in the next two years?. - How can I empower and motivate my team if I myself need to be motivated?. - How can I implement all that I learned in PMP...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
labelandnarrowweb.com

SGP expands sustainability certification

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), an authority in sustainable printing certifications, announced the release of version 4.0 revised criteria of its sustainability certification which was first established in 2008. The new criteria which will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, maintain a focus on the three pillars – societal, economic, and environmental – through the development, implementation and documentation of a robust sustainability management system (SMS) and series of best practices.
INDUSTRY
projectmanagement.com

Improving the Profile of Project Management

I am looking to increase the profile of project management within my organization and would love suggestions from the community on how to approach this. I want to get the word out on: (a) the value of project management; (b) role of project managers etc. How would you explain to "non-project" colleagues the value that an experienced PM can provide to a project?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
projectmanagement.com

I am new to the Project Management field.

Love can sweep you off your feet and carry you along in a way you've never known before. But the ride always ends, and you end up feeling lonely and bitter. Wait. It's not love I'm describing. I'm thinking of a monorail. - Jack Handey.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
projectmanagement.com

Purpose of PM

In most projects, there are specialists or subject matter experts working in their areas of expertise. In order to collaborate, communicate and integrate among each other and follow a common target, they need to spend some time and effort on building trust, enabling communication and aligning within the team. Also, external requests, from customers, executive management or even other stakeholders might approach the team and might distract them from their technical tasks.
ECONOMY
projectmanagement.com

The Pandemic Sparks Project Delivery Innovation

One of the challenges facing hospitals across the country has been the urgent need for space due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased emergency psychiatric visits. In this context, it is especially important to deliver projects as quickly as possible, all while maintaining social distancing measures during design and construction. According to a Health Facilities Management survey, almost a third of recent hospital projects have been fast tracked. This critical need for faster delivery has spurred new virtual and logistical approaches to project management. One example: a 7,050 square foot Acute Psychiatry Service project at Massachusetts General Hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
projectmanagement.com

The Risk and Reward of Organizational Rituals

Yasmina Khelifi is a French project manager with three PMI certifications. She has been working in an international environment for 20 years. She is a passionate volunteer at PMI and Professional Women’s Network. She is also a regular volunteer blogger on ProjectManagement.com. She is the host and founder of the podcast “Global Leaders Talk with Yasmina Khelifi."
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
projectmanagement.com

Control Chart for Monitoring Performance of Process

When a control chart is used to monitor performance of a process, which of the following will be set by the projct manager and the appropriate stakeholders to reflect the point (s) at which corrective action will be taken to prevent exceeding the specification limits?. A. Upper and lower control...
COMPUTERS
projectmanagement.com

Trust Is Critical, but Verification Is Still Important

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
ECONOMY

