When we think of Pirates of the Caribbean, there is one character that almost always comes to mind for anyone who has watched the films. Johnny Depp was brought in on Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp created his own rendition of the character that was a mix of a ladies man, much like Pepe Le Pew, as well as a drunken charismatic mess. Disney did not initially have this version of Sparrow in mind when it was written. In fact, the screenwriters wrote the role with Hugh Jackman in mind, hence Captain Jack. Other actors like Robert De Niro had to turn down the role until it ultimately trickled down to Johnny Depp. While Depp was acting, Disney even questioned his choices, wondering if he was taking the character too far.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO