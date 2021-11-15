Scooter Baker named GAC Defensive Player of the Week

SCOOTER BAKER Courtesy photo

Scooter Baker of Jacksonville was named as the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 8 following a stellar performance in his team's 35-21 win over then No. 5-ranked Ouachita Baptist.

Baker, a sophomore, is a member of the Southeastern Oklahoma Savage Storm football team.

In the Ouachita Baptist game the sophomore linebacker collected 13 tackles (12 of which were solo stops). He also had three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.