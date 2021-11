He doesn't live in town anymore, but Kyle Rittenhouse and Antioch have been inexorably linked whenever the case is mentioned by the media nationwide. Because Rittenhouse -- who was acquitted of all charges Friday -- lived in the suburbs when the August 2020 events in Kenosha erupted, he has been referred to as the "Antioch teen" repeatedly during coverage of his trial for shooting and killing two men and injuring a third. Rittenhouse and his attorneys argued he acted in self-defense in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO