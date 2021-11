An MRI revealed that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has "a mild" MCL sprain and is expected to be out one to two weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones left Sunday's 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter with a knee injury, reaching for his right knee at the end of a 6-yard gain. On the CBS TV broadcast, Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones left the medical tent in tears and went to talk to his family.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO