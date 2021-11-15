Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One All Treasure Locations Gold Digger Achievement Guide

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is the newest iteration of the world’s greatest detective in digital format. Strangely enough, Sherlock Holmes has had a late start on showing up onto the video game medium. Ever since 2002, there have been some fairly frequent installments by developer Frogwares regarding Holmes and company. However, these games were only exclusive for the PC and Nintendo consoles, respectively. Therefore, many gamers have missed out on these brain-twisting adventures. Luckily, the newest addition of the famed detective’s video game library will be a multi-platform offering, giving a broader audience a chance to check out what these titles are all about. Of course, the developers over at Frogwares are taking into account the evolution of action-adventure games in which Chapter One will acknowledge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO