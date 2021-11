Metaverse technology has overtaken the national conversation. As it prepares to do the same to financial markets, companies are working around the clock to adapt their technology to help them cash in on the trend. Some companies have already seen significant growth as the season has progressed. Graphics processing unit producer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently had some great news for investors as it reported a record-breaking $7.1 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2021. This outstanding year has experts taking a bearish stance on Nvidia stock as they consider the utility of the company’s products for a tech sector that is quickly moving toward a metaverse-centric future.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO