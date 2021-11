Florida guard Myreon Jones stole a pass with 1:12 to play Sunday, and the energy in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center felt symbiotic from the floor to the stands. The Gators retained possession the rest of the game with two more offensive rebounds, the last of their 17 throughout the game. As the clock dwindled towards zeros, the bench, lead by forward Keyontae Johnson, brought all of the Gators faithful in attendance to their feet.

