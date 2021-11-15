ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Marangoni to increase prices in Europe/Middle East on retread products

By OPINION
Tire Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROVERTO, Italy — Marangoni Retreading Systems is increasing prices for all of its products in Europe, the...

www.tirebusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tire Business

Nokian moving to 24/7 production schedule at HQ plant

NOKIA, Finland — Nokian Tyres P.L.C. is moving production at its headquarters factory in Nokia to a continuous 24/7 schedule to suport an increase in passenger tire output there. The Finnish tire maker will add 80 jobs to help staff the factory under the new production schedule, which will run...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Lucid to build plants in China, Middle-East by 2025

US electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors plans to have overseas production operations in place by 2025, including a car plant in China, a company executive confirmed in a media interview this week. The California-based carmaker operates a plant in Arizona which began deliveries of its first production model, the Air,...
BUSINESS
Tire Business

Sumitomo scales back fiscal '21 earnings outlook

KOBE, Japan — Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. returned to the black for the quarter ended Sept. 30 on 8.4% higher revenue as the company reported sales improvements in all of its geographic regions. The company, which goes to market in North America and Europe primarily with the Falken brand, reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WHIO Dayton

WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths

LONDON — (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5% in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased. The U.N. health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6% globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#Retread#Africa#Italy#Roverto
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Africa

With nearly a third of the world’s mineral resources, significant energy reserves, abundant arable land and the fastest growing population of any continent, Africa represents a special opportunity for investors seeking exposure to under-developed economies. However, unstable national governments and … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Africa appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
New Scientist

Trees are dying at increasing rates in forests across Europe

A Europe-wide study has found that the drying out of soils across the continent as the planet heats up is leading to the deaths of more and more trees. “European forests are suffering,” says Jan-Peter George at Tartu Observatory in Estonia. “It needs to be made clear to everyone in Europe, regardless of whether you are in the north or the south, that this will become a huge problem.”
ECONOMY
Tire Business

Pirelli raises full-year sales outlook as volumes grow

MILAN, Italy — Pirelli & C. S.p.A. has adjusted upward its full-year revenue and cash-generation targets as tire sales volumes through the first nine months of fiscal 2021 continue to increase, supported by improvements in the price/mix component. Pirelli said it expects to report revenue this year of approximately $6...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia increases gas flows to Europe, and prices fall

MOSCOW/OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia increased its flow of gas to Europe via Poland and Belarus as well as Ukraine on Wednesday, easing some of Europe's concerns about tight supplies before winter and pushing down wholesale prices. Low flows to Europe and reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
everythingrf.com

Westbase.io to Distribute Taoglas IoT Products in Europe

Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, and Westbase.io, a leading 4G/5G and IoT distributor, have signed a European distribution agreement. This new partnership will expand Westbase.io’s best-in-class portfolio, providing the company’s customers across the UK, Benelux, Nordics, and wider Europe with access to Taoglas’ innovative 4G/5G and IoT solutions.
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

Middle East Q3 2021 Hotel Performance Update

Several countries in the Middle East have been racing ahead of the rest of the world in vaccination rollout. The United Arab Emirates is a prime example with more than 86% of its population fully vaccinated as of 25 October 2021, according to Our World in Data.As vaccination rates improve, restrictions for international travel continue to be eased and demand in the hotel sector continues to improve toward pre-pandemic levels. In September, Middle East hotel occupancy was 58.6%, which was the region’s highest level since February 2020 and 93.9 % of the 2019 comparable (62.4%). Those levels reflect a consistent upward trend as the region’s occupancy was 50.7% in July and 55.9% in August, which represented 83.8% and 88.6% of 2019 comparables, respectively.
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

KCA Deutag scores $185mn in Middle East deals

KCA Deutag did not disclose the identities of the clients. UK-based engineering group KCA Deutag has secured nearly $185mn of land drilling contracts in the Middle East, the company reported on November 8. Multiple rig extensions were secured in Saudi Arabia, representing 13 years of work across three rigs, KCA...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Middle East MRO Future Points To More Partnerships

The Middle East’s commercial after-market recovery is expected to occur somewhat more slowly than in other regions due to travel restrictions still in place and the reliance on long-haul widebody traffic. Aviation Week’s 2022 Fleet & MRO Forecast projects an overall aftermarket value of $7.8 billion... Middle East MRO Future...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tire Business

Hankook Tire to add warehouses at Hungary factory

RÁCALMÁS, Hungary — Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd. is investing $38 million at its tire factory in Rácalmás to improve storage capacity for both raw materials and finished tires. The investment, which includes 355,000 square feet of warehousing space at the 14-year-old factory, is expected to "further improve raw-material...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Aggressive Middle East Oil Price Hikes Hint At Strong Demand In Asia

Panic-driven market narratives can play a huge role in aggravating seemingly usual situations. Take, for instance, arguably the biggest story of the past weeks. Namely, that the US and other major importers are asking OPEC+ to bring more crude into the market, even though the oil group has so far been quite meticulous in its compliance (Saudi Arabia alone exported in October almost 500,000 b/d more than before). Whilst one might surely understand the drive to decrease fuel prices or to curb runaway inflation, the subsequent utterances seemed to have fortified the feeling of an impending tightness in the markets. This feeling was also corroborated by extremely weak Dubai differentials. The usual marker of East-to-West arbitrage possibilities, the Brent-Dubai EFS, surged to multi-year highs and has trended above 5 per barrel this month, making imports of barrels from Atlantic Basin almost impossible for Asian refiners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tire Business

Maxam expands Logxtra MS930 high-flotation series

DANVERS, Mass. — Maxam Tire North America Inc. has added a 24.5-inch rim-diameter size to its Logxtra MS930 series — 24.5-32 — designed for high-flotation applications, including skidders and feller bunchers harvesters globally. Maxam said the tire, "offered at an aggressive price point," provides strength and reliability for dual-wheel applications.
CARS
Tire Business

Bolder secures scrap tire deal with Liberty Tire

BOULDER, Colo. — Bolder Industries Inc., a self-proclaimed "pioneer" in "sustainable" carbon black, has struck a deal with Liberty Tire Recycling Inc. for Liberty to supply it with up to 60 million scrapped tires annually as feedstock for its carbon black recovery process. The companies signed a partnership agreement recently...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy