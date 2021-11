Rocket League fans on PC and console, as well as mobile devices, are on the receiving end of new content this week. It’s already been rolling out, starting with mobile players getting access to the new standalone game Rocket League Sideswipe’s pre-season in some regions. The pre-season is rolling out bit-by-bit beginning with Oceania and will continue to roll out through the rest of the month. Those who take part in pre-season will have access to limited customization items and a chance to learn the game before Season One kicks off. If you’re wanting to check out the game, but it’s not available in your region yet, you can find a gameplay video below.

