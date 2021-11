Tiffany James and Sharlea Brookes built a business that’s generating millions. Clubhouse was a saving grace for many of our social lives during the early months of the pandemic last year. The audio-only app made it possible for its quarantined users to connect with people worldwide and talk about everything from their favorite shows to personal finance tips. Great conversations, meaningful networking and even some entertainment came out of time spent on Clubhouse for most of us, but unlike many of us, Tiffany James and Sharlea Brookes built a business that’s generating millions.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO