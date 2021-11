With news breaking Thursday that New York Jets QB Mike White will be starting this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, that crosses one thing off the list of worries for Jets fans. That doesn’t mean much, when your team has major issues in the secondary, along the offensive line, and in stopping the run. That is just to pile on to the issues already at hand in the quarterback room, where the Jets have played three players (most in the NFL.)

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO