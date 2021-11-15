ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Black Friday vacuum deals so far

By Brian Bennett
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The Black Friday deals are now beginning to roll in, and big discounts on vacuums are popping up everywhere. Perhaps it's a new robot...

www.cnet.com

CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Cool fall weather has arrived with cold winter weather close behind, and that has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
Digital Trends

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a 70-inch TV — shop NOW

Give the gift of immersive picture quality this holiday season with some of the best Black Friday deals on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re using the holiday sales as an opportunity to upgrade your own TV, add a new one to your man cave or family room, or giving it as a gift to your partner or child, make sure you get a great deal by shopping the Black Friday TV deals that are kicking off early this year. Much like last year, we expect to see some supply chain issues, especially on the most popular products from Sony, Samsung, Vizio, and other top brands. This means that the earlier you can shop, the better, as stock may be limited, even at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.
