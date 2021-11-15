ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika police: Missing woman found safe

By Jessie Gibson
WAFF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department says a missing woman...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Latest weekly jobless claims fall to 199,000, lowest level since 1969

Initial weekly jobless claims dropped to 199,000 last week, hitting the lowest level since 1969 and roundly beating out economists' expectations of 260,000. Weekly applications for unemployment benefit have been falling in recent weeks as employers hold on to their workforce amid a tight labor market. The latest weekly data...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
The Hill

Biden eyes new path for Fed despite Powell pick

President Biden emphasized continuity and bipartisanship when making his picks for the top two positions at the Federal Reserve this week. But his next slate of nominees could establish an enduring left-leaning majority at the central bank. Biden on Monday announced he would renominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, a Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Wtvm#Ford Focus
The Hill

Biden expected to nominate Shalanda Young for budget chief

President Biden will nominate Shalanda Young on Wednesday as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening, citing three unidentified sources. Young has served as the acting budget director for months after being confirmed in a 63-37 vote. She would be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy